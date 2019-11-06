Beshear moves forward as governor-elect

Governor-elect Andy Beshear is moving forward after Tuesday's election in Kentucky.

Beshear held a news conference at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville to talk about his plan moving forward along with Lt. Governor-elect Jaqueline Coleman.

Beshear touched on a few key topics he says he plans to address as governor-elect, including the state budget.

"Our budget, which will come out in January, will reflect priorities of public education, healthcare, and rebuilding our infrastructure. So this isn't about politics anymore. That ended last night. This is about me being the best governor I can be for the people of Kentucky. And it's about changing the tone we've heard from Frankfort over the last four years," Beshear said.

The governor-elect emphasized his goal to change the tone from the office.

"We're going to start bringing Kentucky together by changing the tone. No more us versus them, no more this side or that side, this is about focusing on those core issues: public education, pensions, health care and jobs that are good for every single Kentucky family," Beshear said.

J. Michael Brown was introduced at the event as Beshear's transition chair.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear had a lead of less than a percent over Bevin. Beshear had 709,345 votes to Bevin's 704,012.

WKYT has reached out to Gov. Matt Bevin's campaign and his office for comment after the election. We have yet to hear back.