Beshear offers plan for Kentucky’s public schools

Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andy Beshear says he wants to reduce class sizes and roll back standardized testing as part of his public education plan.

Andy Beshear holds a campaign announcement in Frankfort (WKYT)

Beshear also proposed expanding early childhood education and increasing mental health services for schoolchildren. If elected, Beshear says he won’t sign a budget bill unless it properly funds education.

Beshear is challenging Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in the Nov. 5 election. Beshear and running mate Jacqueline Coleman rode a school bus to the campaign event Wednesday.

Beshear didn’t give a price tag for his plan. Bevin has criticized him for not offering specifics on paying for policy proposals.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine says Bevin has put 100% of lottery funds in education and fully funded teachers’ pensions. He says Bevin is committed to improving education.

