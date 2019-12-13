Beshear orders flags to half-staff Monday in honor of recently identified WWII Marine

Governor Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Dec. 16 in honor of a Kentucky Marine killed in action during World War II whose remains were recently identified.

On Friday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Marine Corps Reserve PFC John R. Bayens, of Louisville, was accounted for back on Sept. 23.

In November 1943, Bayens was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in an attempt to secure the island.

Over several days of intense fighting at Tarawa, approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 wounded. The Japanese were virtually annihilated. Bayens was killed on the third day of the battle, Nov. 22, 1943. His remains were reportedly buried in Cemetery 33 on Betio Island.

In 1946, the 604th Quartermaster Graves Registration Company centralized all of the American remains found on Tarawa at Lone Palm Cemetery for later repatriation, but about half of the known casualties were never found. No recovered remains could be associated with Bayens. In October 1949, he was declared “non-recoverable.”

In 2014, History Flight, Inc., a nonprofit organization, identified Cemetery 33. Excavations of the site uncovered multiple sets of remains, which were turned over to DPAA in 2015.

To identify Bayens’ remains, scientists from DPAA used dental, anthropological, and chest radiograph comparison analysis, as well as material evidence.

Bayens’ name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP) in Honolulu, along with the others killed or lost in WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Bayens will be interred on Monday, Dec. 16, in his hometown of Louisville.

