Beshear proposes term limits, lobbying ban for lawmakers

Democrat Andy Beshear has proposed term limits and a lifetime lobbying ban for Kentucky lawmakers as part of an ethics plan for state government.

The gubernatorial candidate's plan, released Tuesday, includes financial disclosure provisions and pay restrictions aimed squarely at incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

It calls for limiting state representatives to four consecutive terms and state senators to two terms - equaling eight years for members of both chambers.

He says a lifetime lobbying ban would end a "revolving door" in which ex-legislators lobby former colleagues. Under state law, lawmakers now have to wait two years after leaving office before registering as legislative lobbyists, unless it's for a public agency.