Beshear pushes for passage of bill covering pre-existing conditions

Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky lawmakers need to call a vote on a bill that he says will help nearly two million Kentuckians with their health insurance coverage. (WKYT)

Beshear says House Bill 21 would prevent health insurance companies from denying coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The bill was filed partly in response to the possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act by the U.S. Supreme Court later this year.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Patti Minter, a Democrat from Bowling Green, but it has 38 co-sponsors.

Gov. Beshear said it has bipartisan support and that there is a real urgency for the General Assembly to take action this session.

Beshear was joined by sponsors, health care advocates and several people who say they had been denied coverage or who had extraordinary costs in their health care and often their insurance costs were more than their monthly living expenses.

If passed, House Bill 21 would align states with the Affordable Care Act and protect families needing access to health care even if the ACA is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Beshear says there are 1.8 million Kentuckians with pre-existing conditions, including Beshear himself who realized in his early 30s he had a form of asthma. Others spoke out in favor of the bill, including Amanda Perkins, a Lexington attorney who said her yearly health costs at one time were over $31,000.

"I was terrified. There was no way I could pay for life-sustaining medication without insurance, yet no one would sell me any," Perkins said. "I honestly could not believe I could live in a country where I could not buy insurance."

Right now, the bill has not been called for a vote in the House Banking and Insurance Committee and the sponsor says she has not been given a reason why.

Beshear says if it is not passed, expanded Medicaid would be eliminated and children under 26 would not be able to remain on their parent's insurance.

Governor Beshear says the bill applies to both private and public insurance plans that cover more than 265,000 public employees, educators and pre-65 retirees.