Beshear says benchmarks need to be met before Ky. can reopen

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 180 new cases of the coronavirus and 14 new deaths.

That means there are now more than 3,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 171 Kentuckians who have died from the virus. We're expecting these numbers to grow since testing is becoming more widespread.

Here's a look at our latest numbers:

More than 3,000 people have COVID-19 in Kentucky. When we compare our numbers to neighboring states, we are on the low end.

We are also on the low end when it comes to testing. We've completed just over 36,000 tests. Only West Virginia has done less testing than Kentucky.

Here's the percentage of people tested in each state. We're pretty much even with Ohio on this, we've tested point 8.1% of our population. Tennessee is almost double that.

Tennessee's governor says that testing percentage is one reason they're re-opening the state. They're starting to meet these benchmarks:

You are looking at the seven benchmarks the federal government gave as their guidelines for reopening.

Governor Beshear says we need to start meeting some of those benchmarks, too, before the state can reopen.