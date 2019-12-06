Beshear to appoint Cameron to fill remainder of attorney general term

With Daniel Cameron's victory, he will become the first African American to serve as attorney general in Kentucky. (Photo: WKYT)
Updated: Fri 6:04 PM, Dec 06, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor-elect Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, is appointing Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to fill the remainder of Beshear's term in the role.

The appointment will be effective Dec. 17, 2019.

Cameron will begin the term for which he was elected on Jan. 6, 2020.

“The people of Kentucky elected him to serve as their attorney general, and I will, therefore, be appointing him Dec. 17. I am confident that Daniel and I will be able to work together and find common ground to move Kentucky forward," said Beshear.

Cameron said he's grateful for the confidence and trust placed in him.

“As chief law enforcement officer for the Commonwealth, I have a responsibility to be a voice for the voiceless, to fight on behalf of our law enforcement community, and to serve Kentuckians each day,
" said Cameron. "We will stem the tide of the drug epidemic, we will fight for life, and we will defend the laws of our Commonwealth. Kentuckians deserve no less.”

 
