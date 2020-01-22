Beshear to deliver update on Kentucky's REAL ID program

Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray are scheduled to deliver an update on Wednesday on Kentucky's REAL ID program.

Photo: WKYT

The deadline for Kentucky to comply with the federal REAL ID Act is October.

After years of delays, Kentucky chose to distribute REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses through 12 regional offices.

Right now, only two regional offices are open; in Frankfort and Bowling Green.

There are plans to open offices in Somerset, Paducah, and Lexington.

The legislature's Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee approved money to rent office space on Leestown Center Way in Lexington. But the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the lease is not final.

Beshear and Gray are scheduled to make public remarks at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort.