Beshear to make health care announcement Monday

Governor Andy Beshear is expected to make an announcement on health care access Monday afternoon.

A press release said several officials, including Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, will join Beshear. A reverend from a Louisville Church and the director of non-profit Kentucky Voices for Health are also expected to attend.

The press release did not specify what Beshear would announce, but the Democrat spoke on health care throughout his campaign. One of his promises included plans to rescind a Medicaid waiver put in place by the Bevin administration that would set work, volunteer or training requirements for recipients.

Beshear has called health care a "basic human right." He also said he will fight for mandatory coverage of preexisting conditions.

Beshear will speak in Frankfort around 3 p.m.

