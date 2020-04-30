Beshear unveils plan to reopen Kentucky businesses

Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Kentucky.

More than 4,500 are confirmed along with 235 deaths.

Governor Beshear has laid out a plan to reopen some businesses in May. The timeline to reopen came about because of the numbers state health leaders were seeing.

This graph is showing us new cases and the 3-day average of new cases:

When testing started to increase earlier this month, we didn't see a dramatic rise in cases. And when we look at the average alone, we're seeing a potential plateau.

That is why the governor gave us three dates in May to prepare for.

On May 11, car dealerships, construction, and pet grooming open back up. Horse racing also returns to Churchill Downs, but without fans.

The next date, May 20, retail shops and churches will reopen with social distancing guidelines in place.

Then, on May 25, salons and barber shops will reopen and social gatherings of up to ten people can take place.

What's not mentioned in the reopening plan right now: gyms, and daycares, and in-person dining at restaurants. We'll likely see them on Phase 2 of the state's re-opening plan.