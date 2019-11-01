Beshear's 'Team Kentucky' bus begins Friday's campaign push in Maysville

It's the third day of the 'Team Kentucky' bus tour for Democrat Andy Beshear's campaign for Kentucky governor.

Andy Beshear's 'Team Kentucky' bus tour stops at the Maysville Rotary Clubhouse during his final campaign push. (Hillary Thornton / WKYT)

Beshear began Friday's tour in Maysville, Ky., with other candidates on the Democratic ticket.

Beshear is expected to talk to the Fraternal Order of Police about the importance of some of his policies that he believes will help law enforcement. The state FOP has endorsed Beshear for governor.

The 'Team Kentucky' bus will end Friday with a stop at West Sixth Brewery in Lexington.

The tour continues into the final weekend of the campaign. Saturday focuses on Eastern Kentucky, while Sunday focuses on Western Kentucky.

