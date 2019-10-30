Beshear's 'Team Kentucky' bus stops in Laurel County

Candidates for Kentucky governor continue to campaign across Kentucky days ahead of Election Day.

Andy Beshear. his running mate Jacqueline Coleman and other candidates on the statewide Democratic ticket, including Rep. Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, made a stop at the Golden Corral in London, Ky., on Wednesday. It’s part of what Beshear is calling the “Team Kentucky” bus tour.

“Everything we do, every day that we work, is going to be about lifting up our families, making sure every child has a true opportunity and being laser-focused on public education, pensions and jobs - things that are good for every Kentucky family,” Beshear said.

The restaurant was full of supporters, including a group representing the Kentucky Education Association. The group endorsed Beshear earlier in the campaign.

The “Team Kentucky” bus tour also made stops in Hazard, Richmond and Louisville on Wednesday.

Beshear and the other candidates will continue the bus tour on Thursday, rolling through Radcliff, Elizabethtown, Campbellsville, Lebanon and Springfield.

