Beshear's 'Team Kentucky" bus tour ends day three in Lexington

Andy Beshear and the other democratic candidates on the upcoming ballot continued their roadtrip across the Commonwealth, starting the day in Maysville, the hometown of Secretary of State candidate Heather French Henry, and working their way down to Lexington.

Beshear traveled to Newport and Covington, and met with members of the Fraternal Order of Police in between.

Before taking the stage, Beshear's father, former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, took over the mic at West Sixth Brewing.

"We're all Kentuckians first, and democrats and republicans and independents second, and that's the way we got to look at this state because if we want to move forward, we've got to move forward together," Steve Beshear said.

The packed room was brewing with excitement from people across the political spectrum. Chuck Eddy comes from a long line of registered republicans but he says he's voting blue on Tuesday.

"I'm very comfortable with what he's trying to accomplish with education, I'm in favor of the legalization of medical marijuana," Eddy said.

Beshear took the stage in front of folks thirsty for change saying he will fight for teachers, and healthcare, especially in rural communities and working families.

"The next four days are going to determine the next 40 years," Andy Beshear said.

He encouraged people to vote all the way left.

"We have to make sure that we bring out an electorate that will vote for this entire democratic ticket," he said.

And asked for more door knocking. He says he's confident voter turnout will be higher than average, and in his favor.

