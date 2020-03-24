Beshear's news conference interpreter sheds light on need to reach hearing impaired

Virginia Moore is an interpreter with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

She’s become an important part of Governor Andy Beshear’s daily news conferences.

She’s become a regular part of the daily @GovAndyBeshear 5pm briefings, and today at 1230 @WKYT you will hear more about Virginia Moore the interpreter. pic.twitter.com/uyuUeNyygB — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 24, 2020

If there's been any good to come from the COVID-19 outbreak, Virginia Moore says it's the new awareness on the need to reach the deaf and hard of hearing.

"This is a tragedy for everyone, but in light of this the little golden nugget is our governor, the first governor I know of in 25 years to give us full access in providing interpreters to the deaf and hard of hearing," Moore said.

Moore says the governor including interpreters in the daily briefings allows access to reach at least 700,000 people in Kentucky who are deaf or hard of hearing.

And she says that number could increase, all because of the younger generation.

"One in five teenagers will have a hearing loss, that's because of the earbuds, all that wonderful music," Moore said. "Turn it down."

Moore says she hopes once all of this ends that she and others are still able to provide interpretation to keep the awareness up.

Moore says she feels all the attention she's received has been a little awkward, but she says it's worth it because of the access given to the services she and others can provide.