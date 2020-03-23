Beshear's order to close non-essential businesses goes into effect at 8 p.m. Monday

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow here in the commonwealth, shooting past 100 patients over the weekend.

(WKYT)

Now, Governor Beshear is taking more action to fight the spread of the virus.

Starting Monday night, more businesses are being told to close up shop.

That order from the governor goes into effect at 8 o'clock, but a lot of businesses have already closed.

Fayette Mall officials announced the mall's website Sunday that the mall is until further notice.

Last night, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order stating non-life-sustaining in-person retail businesses will close Monday at 8 p.m.

Businesses that can continue operating include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks hardware stores gas stations and automotive repair stores. General merchandise stores such as Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club will also continue operating as will pet supply stores.

However, furniture stores, electronics and appliance stores, cosmetics, clothing stores, shoe stores and department stores are all being required to close to the public.

The governor said those businesses could still deliver products through the mail, by delivery, or allow their customers to shop online or by phone.

We spoke with the owners at Suff's furniture in Nicholasville. They tell us they already had a lot of customers who purchase things by phone, now they are working with the rest of their customers. They said they've had a lot of people contact them through Facebook and they've even given FaceTime tours of their store so people can look at their products.

They tell us they are doing their best to keep servicing their customers while also getting ready for that order to go into effect.

Even though that order includes automobile dealers, the governor said those dealers may still keep their service department open so they can repair vehicles and sell parts. It's just the showrooms that have to close.