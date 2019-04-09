Best and worst days of the week to buy gas, avoid lines

It might be worth paying attention to what days you head to the gas station. That is, if you want to save on money and avoid lines.

GasBuddy released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to buy gas to maximize savings and avoid the lines during the busy summer travel season.

Many metro areas across the nation have seen the largest seasonal rise in prices since 2012, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy analyzed gas price data from January to March for 2019 and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 30 states, making it the best day to fill up.

Best Day To Save Money: Monday

GasBuddy data showed that filling up on a Monday morning each week can collectively save drivers $2.1 billion.

Monday was also the best day to buy gas in 2018 and 2017, according to GasBuddy’s previous study.

As for days to avoid, Friday has the most expensive average price of any other day of the week.

What about waiting in line?

GasBuddy also analyzed GasBuddy foot traffic data in the same timeframe and found that gas stations across the country are least busy on Sundays, followed by Mondays.

Best Day To Avoid Lines: Sunday

Friday is the busiest day, with 5 p.m. being the busiest time for gas stations nationwide.

Commuters looking to avoid the lines should fill up on Monday or Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Individual state and city insights can be found here.

