Bevin: Beshear 'accepting blood money' from abortion provider

Gov. Matt Bevin is criticizing his Democratic opponent in Kentucky's gubernatorial race for accepting money from abortion providers.

Bevin held a Thursday morning news conference in Frankfort to highlight his differences with Attorney General Andy Beshear on abortions.

"They are using money from killing Kentuckians to fund Andy Beshear," Bevin said.

The governor pointed at a Wednesday fundraising event co-hosted by Dr. Ernest Marshall and his wife. Marshall works at EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. It is the last abortion clinic in Kentucky. Bevin's display showed the cost to attend a VIP reception at $1,000. The minimum donation for the fundraiser was $500.

Bevin also called Beshear the "most liberal" person to ever run for governor.

Beshear campaign manager Eric Hyers responded to Bevin's news conference:

"Yesterday, we learned that the Bevin administration failed to secure a bond that would have guaranteed the Blackjewel miners were paid. This morning Matt Bevin is lashing out and desperately trying to distract from his own incompetence. His press stunt this morning was unhinged and erratic. Coupled with his comments on suicides yesterday, his behavior demonstrates that he is not fit to be the governor of Kentucky. Reasonable and good people can disagree on choice — his outlandish language is dangerous and unacceptable."