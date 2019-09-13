Bevin-Beshear competition extends to fundraising

The bitter competition between Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear has spread to the size of their campaign bank accounts.

Both sides have offered glimpses into their fundraising performances.

Their detailed financial reports had not yet been released Friday by the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. But the figures released by the campaigns indicate they're well-positioned to wage a fierce campaign through Election Day.

Beshear's campaign says its fundraising surpassed $6.7 million since the attorney general entered the race. That includes nearly $1.3 million raised by the state Democratic Party.

The GOP incumbent's campaign says Bevin has collected more than $6.3 million - an amount that doesn't include money from the state Republican Party. But the governor has put at least $2 million of his own money into his reelection campaign.

