Bevin, Beshear continue their bus tour in the 'fourth quarter' of their campaigns

The wheels on the buses continue to go around and around the Commonwealth as the countdown to election day continues.

Beshear and Governor Matt Bevin worked their way west, energizing voters, both touching on the importance of support from the east.

"What we see are people who feel left out and left behind by this administration," Beshear said. "This governor travels around saying this economy is great, the economy is not working for eastern

Kentucky."

Bevin said people in eastern Kentucky share the same values he has.

"I think for the people of eastern Kentucky, if they vote their values, and not their party, the Republicans will win in a landslide," he said.

Beshear's campaign slate called this tour the last three minutes of the fourth quarter in Mount Sterling.

The governor's team asked voters in Winchester to stay caffeinated and juice up on Ale 8.

Many donned Trump hats at the Broadway Cafe in Winchester.

"What the president coming does just reminds people, 'Oh why is here? Oh, there's an election tomorrow,' it reminds people that tomorrow is election day, so that's good," said Bevin.

Beshear said the governor has no say in federal politics.

"This race is not about what's going on in the White House, but what's going on in each of [Kentuckians] houses," he said.

Both candidates urged Kentuckians to exercise their right to vote Tuesday.