Bevin, Beshear focus on different messages on campaign trail

Gov. Matt Bevin and his Democratic challenger Andy Beshear continued their campaigns Friday at different events in Kentucky.

Beshear attended a Commerce Lexington public policy luncheon where he reiterated the need for new revenue to help fund Kentucky's troubled pension system. One of the measures he supports is expanded gaming, despite major Republican resistance.

"It's time to push it forward, and any legislator who would tell you in the heat of an election that they're not going to work with someone from the other side if they're elected. Folks, you shouldn't accept that. and that's not going to be the reality when we show up in January."

GOP Senate leaders Robert Stivers and Damon Thayer both squashed any notion a casino gambling bill would pass the chamber, saying it was "dead on arrival."

Thayer went as far as to tell the Lexington Herald-Leader a Beshear victory in November would lead to gridlock in Frankfort.

Meanwhile, Gov. Bevin was in eastern Kentucky announcing the state will lease a private prison to help alleviate jail overcrowding and help employ Kentucky workers. He signed an executive order to make it happen.

"It's the only way it was able to get done, but I'm blessed to be in a position where I have the ability to do this, but it came about not just by waving some magic wand, it came about as a result of all this conversation," Bevin said.

The campaign will continue to heat up in the final weeks, as both candidates expect to make more stops, and big names including President Donald Trump are scheduled to visit.