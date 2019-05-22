Bevin, Beshear set to square off: What do they need to do to win?

Tough talk has been going on between Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear for years, the two holding their fair share of differences – some of which ended up in the courtroom. That’s something Matt Bevin alludes to in his first video for the general election campaign.

Photos: WKYT

“He is good at making headlines because he sues everyone under the sun,” says Bevin in the video, released Wednesday.

The governor addressed Beshear’s claims of winning during his post-primary speech last night, while Beshear had some words of his own relating to the governor during his victory celebration

“Matt Bevin is going to try to make this election about anything other than his record because it is one of total failure,” said Beshear.

WKYT’s Political Editor, Bill Bryant, says there certainly will be a lot to watch heading into November

“You do have the legal battles playing out on the sidelines, you will have Fancy Farm and all that comes with that, you will have weeks of campaign on the stumps, you will have debates,” says Bryant.

The primary victories show where some of the work is needed for each candidate between now and November as they work to earn the state’s top office

“Bevin, of course, got just over 50 percent of the vote he needs to reach out in the areas Robert Goforth beat him in,” continues Bryant. “Likewise, Andy Beshear needs to consolidate and pick up Democratic support. He lost eastern Kentucky to Rocky Adkins.”

In addition to Bevin and Beshear, Libertarian candidate John Hicks will also be on the ballot in November.