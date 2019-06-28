Bevin, Beshear share stage for first time in gubernatorial forum

For the first time in the 2019 campaign for Kentucky governor, incumbent Matt Bevin and his challenger, Attorney General Andy Beshear, shared a stage to make their case.

The two met in Lexington Friday in front of Kentucky Judge Executives and other local officials to discuss their vision for leading the state over the next four years.

Among the hot button issues addressed was the pension crisis and the proposed bill to provide relief to employees of quasi-governmental agencies and regional universities.

"I think we have a room full of elected officials, some are Democrats some are Republicans, people respond to specific issues. But I can tell you, everyone in that room needs new dedicated revenue to our pension issues," said Beshear

Bevin believes the officials saw a 'clear choice' at the event.

"These men and women have decisions to make. They make hard decisions based on fiscal realities; its the same thing you do as governor," said Bevin.

Many of the elected leaders present were also concerned about the future relationship the state might have with President Donald Trump, who will face reelection next November. Many of the officials in attendance represent heavily Republican areas, and the relationship with Trump is one many wanted to see remain strong.

Beshear said he will cast aside party politics and do what is best for Kentucky.

"I'm willing to work with any president when their policies are helpful for Kentucky," said Beshear.

Bevin was skeptical of that claim.

"Truth is he doesn't intend to work with [President Trump] and I don't think the president is interested in working with people that talk out of both sided of his mouth," said Bevin.

As the event wound to a close Beshear called on the governor to end the Labor Cabinet's attempt to fine Kentucky teachers who missed days last school year to protest proposed changes in Frankfort. On Thursday, the day before the event, a federal judge ruled in a lawsuit that the case is a state issue, and sent it back to state courts.

Bevin said the matter of the fines is not in his hands, but he is glad the labor cabinet is doing their job.