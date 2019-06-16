Bevin Chief of Staff releases statement on Lt. Gov.’s aide’s firing

Governor Matt Bevin's Chief of Staff has issued a statement on the firing of one of Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton's aides.

Last month, Hampton turned to Twitter after her Deputy Chief of Staff, Adrienne Southworth, was fired. Hampton asked for prayers against the “dark forces” who were behind the decision.

On Saturday, the governor's Chief of Staff, Blake Brickman, said he authorized Finance and Administration Cabinet official Troy Robinson to fire Southworth. He released a statement saying, in part, "in light of repeated misleading insinuations and blatant lies about Adrienne Southworth's termination, it is important to set the record straight."

Brickman went on to say that Southworth was terminated for a number of reasons, including misusing state property and lobbying state legislators to pass a law that would provide more leniency for convicted sex offenders.

In a Courier-Journal, however, Southworth claims Brickman’s explanation is not true. Instead, she explained that she was digging into the circumstances behind the dismissal of Hampton's Chief of Staff, Steve Knipper, in an attempt to discover who Governor Bevin had designated as the person to fire Knipper.

In an e-mail sent on June 3, Lt. Governor Hampton rebelled against the firing of her Deputy Chief of Staff and has told the Personnel Cabinet that her aide will continue working in the office and expects back pay.

Information in this article comes from the Courier-Journal.