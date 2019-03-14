Bevin: Kentucky exports set record high in 2018

Gov. Matt Bevin says Kentucky's exports rose to a record high of nearly $31.8 billion in 2018.

Bevin said Thursday that Kentucky exports increased nearly 3 percent last year to set an all-time high for the fourth straight year.

The aerospace products and parts sector again took top honors for Kentucky exports. The governor's office says the aerospace industry shipped nearly $12.5 billion in products to other countries last year, up 7.1 percent from the prior year.

Bevin's office says other top export categories included motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals and medicines and motor vehicle parts. Pharmaceutical exports grew 22.4 percent last year.

Canada remained Kentucky's top export destination, importing more than $7.7 billion in goods and services. France was second on the list. Rounding out the top five export markets were the United Kingdom, Brazil and Mexico.

