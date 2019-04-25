Bevin: Special session 'coming up sooner than later'

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin isn't saying when he'll bring lawmakers back to the state Capitol to deal with a pension issue, but says the special session will be "coming up sooner than later."

Bevin told reporters on Thursday he doesn't want the special session to compete with graduations and vacations.

He recently vetoed a measure intended to give regional universities, county health departments and many other agencies relief from a spike in pension costs they face July 1. He said at the time he'd call a special session before then so lawmakers can consider a substitute proposal.

Bevin said Thursday his team has been working on the new version. Legislative leaders have said it's up to Bevin to craft the new bill, line up support and commit to signing it.

