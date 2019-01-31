Bevin administration fires Lt. Governor's chief of staff

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has fired Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton's chief of staff, prompting a letter from Hampton that says she is appointing her former employee to his previous position.

The Lexington Herald-leader reports Hampton's chief of staff Steve Knipper said he was notified Tuesday that he was being terminated without cause. That prompted Hampton to file a document with the secretary of state's office saying she was appointing Knipper back to the position.

State Personnel Cabinet spokeswoman Katherine Kington North said the administration doesn't comment on specific personnel matters but notified all senior governor-appointed employees who planned to run for a partisan office in the 2019 election that they would be expected to resign.

Knipper filed last week as a Republican candidate for secretary of state.