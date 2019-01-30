Bevin brings in Florida couple to help save Kentucky foster crisis

Can a Florida couple help curb a growing foster care problem in Kentucky? That's what Governor Matt Bevin hopes can happen.

Photo: Johnson Family

As of January 2019 there are 9,700 kids are in foster care in Kentucky. That's up dramatically from just a few years ago. In 2016, around 8,000 kids were in foster care. Go back to 2012 and the number was in the 6,000 range.

Bevin believes a couple from Florida, Chris and Alicia Johnson, will be Kentucky's answer to the foster care crisis.

"I think when we're not getting them to permanency, we are absolutely letting them down," Chris Johnson said.

The Johnsons felt a calling to be foster and adoptive parents while living in Florida. The calling led to them fostering 40 children over the years while adopting 10 children as well.

"We really felt God in this saying 'We want you in this full throttle.'"

And that drove them to Kentucky, at the request of Bevin, with a mission to fix the foster care crisis in the state.

"When they offered us the opportunity to come and be a part of the solution here and really be able to focus on what changes need to happen and what we need to do to engage others, we jumped at it," Chris Johnson said.

The Johnsons' goals are to first recruit quality families to foster.

"If we could get to the place where we have enough families to where we would be able to make the best choice for that child, that's going to reduce the number of moves that have to take place," Chris Johnson explained.

They also want to give struggling families more help on the front end before their children end up in the foster system.

"So if we can go into a home and provide support before it gets to that point, that's a wonderful thing," Chris Johnson said.

Chris and Alicia are each being paid $82,500 a year as special advisors to the governor and first lady.