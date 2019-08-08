Bevin ceremonially signing abortion bills; ACLU challenging in court

Kentucky's abortion laws will be argued in front of a federal judge Thursday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit will hear arguments in the case of EMW Women's Surgical Center v. Adam Meier.

The ACLU of Kentucky is appealing an injunction of a state statute and regulation requiring abortion facilities to maintain transfer agreements with local hospitals and ambulance services, and the grand of intervention to the Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Kentucky's sole abortion provider. The clinic is seeking to strike down two new Kentucky laws, Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 5, that result in a near-total ban on abortion.

The hearing is taking place on the same day that Gov. Matt Bevin will ceremonially sign those and other anti-abortion bills in Owensboro: