Bevin defends his pardons in conversation with Courier Journal reporter

Controversy continues after former Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, issued hundreds of pardons and commutations in his final days in office.

Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, talks to WKYT about his mindset heading into the recanvass. (WKYT)

Bevin defended those pardons in a phone conversation with Courier Journal reporter Joe Sonka.

During that conversation, Bevin said he's convinced that many of the people he pardoned are innocent.

"If the truth comes out, there will be people involved in this process on the other side of the equation that have very good reason to be very concerned right now," Bevin told Sonka.

Bevin commuted the death sentence for Leif Halverson to life with the possibility of parole.

Halverson was convicted in a triple murder in Lexington in 1983.

His attorney said Bevin's move would give more people a chance to hear his story of redemption.

