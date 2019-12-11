Bevin pardons man convicted in deadly Knox County robbery

Former Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, granted a man convicted in a deadly robbery in Knox County a full and unconditional pardon.

Patrick Brian Baker was convicted in 2017 of reckless homicide, robbery, personating a peace officer and tampering with physical evidence.

Baker was one of five people charged in the violent home invasion that happened in May of 2014 in the Scalf community, resulting in the death of Donald Mills.

In that trial, prosecutors made the argument that Baker was the man who pulled the trigger, killing Mills when he and the other suspects, pretending to be police officers, burst into the home. Others waited in a car outside the house.

In the pardon, Bevin wrote that Baker "made a series of unwise decisions in his adult life," said his drug addiction ultimately led to his conviction.

Bevin called the evidence in the case "sketchy at best."

The pardon was filed in the Secretary of State's Office on Dec. 11, 2019.