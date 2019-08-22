Bevin says primary challenger Rep. Robert Goforth is 'a name so easily forgotten'

Governor Matt Bevin didn't hide his disapproval of Republican Rep. Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt after the lawmaker unsuccessfully challenged him in the party's gubernatorial primary.

Chris Williams with WHAS spoke to both politicians while at the annual Kentucky State Fair Ham Breakfast. Goforth would say that Bevin hasn't spoken to him since the primary, suggesting the governor "doesn't feel like he needs to." The two were in the same room separated by a few feet.

"I don't need to track him down," Goforth told Williams. "If he wants to speak to me, he knows how to get a hold of me."

When Bevin was asked about Goforth, saying "it's a name so easily forgotten."

The incumbent Bevin won the primary with a little more than 52 percent of the vote, while Goforth received 39 percent of the vote, winning multiple counties in southern and eastern Kentucky.

Goforth said he would support the Republican Party in November, but he hasn't said if he would vote for Bevin. The lawmaker was critical of Bevin during the primary in campaign advertisements.