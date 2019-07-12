Bevin to discuss sanctuary city policies Friday in Lexington

Gov. Matt Bevin is expected to make an announcement about the policies for sanctuary cities on Friday.

Governor Matt Bevin/Facebook

Sanctuary cities are loosely defined as cities which limit their cooperation with federal immigration agents.

Bevin's announcement comes ahead of the Trump administration's plan for a nationwide immigration enforcement operation this weekend.

The so-called "ICE raids" were expected to happen weeks ago. President Trump postponed the raids last month as Democrats and others expressed opposition.

The operation is expected to take place in several major cities. People with final deportation orders are the target.

Bevin is making his announcement at 1 p.m. in Lexington. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has said city police will not help federal immigration officials unless there's a court order.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, Lexington is not defined as a sanctuary city. there are no sanctuary cities in Kentucky.

Bevin will be joined by lawmakers as well as Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders, Lexington Fraternal Order of Police President Jason Rothermund and Kentucky Office of Homeland Security Director John Holiday.

