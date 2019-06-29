Bevin's loan boosts his reelection campaign effort

Gov. Matt Bevin's latest campaign-finance report shows the Republican loaned $2 million to his reelection campaign just before last month's primary election.

The report submitted on Thursday shows Bevin raised nearly $2.4 million in the past several weeks, but $2 million came from Bevin's personal loan to the campaign.

The report to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance shows Bevin has raised about $3.5 million since launching his reelection campaign in January.

His campaign has raised more than $1.4 million in contributions from others.

Bevin is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in the November election.

Bevin received just 52% of the GOP primary vote in winning the nomination last month, while state Rep. Robert Goforth got 39%. The rest went to two other candidates.