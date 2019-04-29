Beware: Brown recluse spiders making comeback as warm weather hits Kentucky

While most spiders around your home are harmless and even beneficial for preying upon other insects, there is one spider here in Kentucky you need to keep an eye on.

Along with the black widow, which is easy to identify, the brown recluse is another potentially dangerous spider that is commonly misidentified as a common house spider.

Dr. Michael Potter, a professor of entomology at UK, says they do have some distinct features.

"What we see is sort of a slit and sort of the shape of a violin or the fiddle," Dr. Potter said.

Even if you know what they look like, Dr. Potter says you won't see them making webs out in the open like other spiders. As the name suggests, the brown recluse, as its name suggests, is a fairly solitary spider and lives in dark areas.

"It's attics, basements, crawl spaces, storage areas, sometimes out in buildings and garages," Dr. Potter said.

Bites from spiders are rare unless they feel body pressure. A bite from a brown recluse should be taken seriously as their venom can affect some people more than others.

Dr. Potter says many people have lived with several brown recluse spiders around their home without incident. If you do want to get rid of these spiders, he says it's best to use a professional pest control company.