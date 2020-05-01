Beware, you have entered the silly walking zone

Why not do what one California family did?

Maureen Salmon’s family posted a sign designating their stretch of sidewalk as being under “the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks.” (Source: KSBY, CNN)

Turn the area in front of your house into an all silly walking zone.

Maureen Salmon’s family posted a sign designating their stretch of sidewalk as being under “the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks. Commence silly walking immediately.”

Salmon's sign is successfully soliciting silly saunters and struts from sidewalking San Luis Obispoans.

A security camera captures the silliness and the video is shared on social media

Salmon said she got the idea from a classic "Monty Python" skit.

It’s a welcome distraction at a time when, frankly, any distraction will do.

