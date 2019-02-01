Beyonce, Jay-Z offering concert tickets for life for going vegan

Pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z are giving away free concert tickets for life, to one lucky winner of a vegan contest.

Beyonce announced it on social media Thursday.

Fans must commit to a plant-based diet for one month in order to be eligible for the coveted prize.

To enter, all folks have to do is put their name and email on The Greenprint Project's website.

One lucky winner will get a pair of concert tickets annually for 30 years.

The contest comes after Beyonce helped a personal trainer with his book about reducing environmental impact with plant-based eating.