Beyond liberal base, some Democrats pitch to party moderates

As the first Democrats running for president propose taxing wealth and providing universal health care, a broader debate is emerging over how far Democrats should go to appeal to their base during the primary season.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is among those pitching to the party's center. Hickenlooper recently visited Iowa to test his theory that Democrats are less interested in a resistance champion than someone with a record of achieving liberal goals even with divided government.

In carving out a niche among the candidates, Hickenlooper points to working with Republicans to fund public transit and limit greenhouse gas emissions.

It's a message than intrigues some Iowa Democrats. A former Polk County party chairman, Kasey Kincaid, says he and others are looking for a candidate who has solved problems.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)