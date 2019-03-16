Beyond veto: Trump seeks more work-arounds to avoid Congress

President Donald Trump has established his budget priorities for the coming year, including a boost to military funding.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 7:50 AM, Mar 16, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) - By ZEKE MILLER and CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

President Donald Trump's first congressional veto is more than a milestone: It signals a new era of ever more fraught relations between the two ends of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Trump's legislative agenda was stymied even before his party lost unified control of Washington at the start of the year. And he has grown increasingly frustrated by his dealings with Congress, believing little of substance will get done by the end of his first term and feeling just as pessimistic about the second. That's according to White House aides, campaign staffers and outside allies.

Republicans in Congress are demonstrating new willingness to part ways with the president. On the Senate vote Thursday rejecting the president's national emergency declaration to get border wall funding, 12 GOP senators defected.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus