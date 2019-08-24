Bicyclist killed after collision in Simpson County

Kentucky State Police say that a man is dead following a single-vehicle collision involving a bicyclist in Simpson County.

Police were called to the accident around 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The collision occurred in the 2000 block of Moody Road.

Officials say an investigation into the crash has revealed that Donald Davis, 64 of Morgantown, was riding westbound on a bicycle on Moody Road. KSP says Raymond Mann, 79 of Franklin, was driving a pickup with an attached trailer that transporting agricultural equipment eastbound.

According to police, Davis's bicycle lost control when he tried to move out of the roadway. Davis fell into the road and was struck by the trailer attached to Mann's pickup.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner.

There were no other injuries reported.

The collision is under investigation.