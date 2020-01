Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are the latest Democratic presidential candidates to file in Frankfort, Ky. for their names to appear on the state's primary ballot.

Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang have also filed for the 2020 primary election.

As of Thursday, no Republican presidential candidates have filed to appear on the ballot.

The deadline for candidates to file is Jan. 10.

The primary election will be held on May 19.