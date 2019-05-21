Country Boy Brewing announces major expansion to Georgetown brewery

A popular Kentucky craft brewery is planning a major expansion.

Country Boy Brewing has announced it is breaking ground on a $1.8 million expansion of its production brewery and taproom in Georgetown.

The 19,000 sq. ft. expansion will include additional storage, a testing lab and a future canning line. It will also give workers at the brewery the potential to produce more than 30,000 barrels of beer.

"The support and excitement around the brewery in Georgetown is amazing," co-Founder and brand manager Daniel "DH" Harrison said. "We want to continue to expand, and we need more space in order to do so. We never dreamed we would be expanding so soon, but this business and community have ceased to amaze us."

Country Boy Brewing opened its first brewery and taproom in Lexington in 2012 and expanded to Georgetown in 2017. Country Boy was founded by four native Kentuckians with a passion for craft beer.

Country Boy beers are sold throughout Kentucky and surrounding states.