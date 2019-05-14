'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco visits patients at UK Children's Hospital

'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco, who plays 'Penny' on the CBS sitcom, made a stop in Lexington Monday to visit patients at UK Children's Hospital.

Cuoco posted on Instagram a photo of her visit, saying, "It was truly remarkable to meet the kids one on one and see the smiles spread across their faces."

She was joined by her husband, professional equestrian Karl Cook, on the trip. Cuoco is no stranger to the Bluegrass, as she is also an equestrian and has made visits to horse farms in the area before.

UK HealthCare thanked Cuoco and Cook for their visit. The couple painted horses and signed autographs for the patients.

The visit comes just days before the "Big Bang Theory" hour-long season finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. on WKYT. A special will air following an episode of "Young Sheldon" showing behind-the-scenes access into the successful sitcom.