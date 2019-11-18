Big Blue Crush blood drive is this week

It's time for Kentucky fans to give back to beat Tennessee in this year's Big Blue Crush blood drive.

The drive helps ensure the Kentucky Blood Center and the Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville, Tenn., have an ample supply for the holiday season.

Last year, Tennessee fans snapped Kentucky's eight-year win streak, collecting 3,057 donors to Kentucky's 2,739.

Kentucky donors will receive a limited-edition long-sleeved Crush T-shirt, a McDonald’s coupon and a chance to win a four-pack of lower-level tickets to the Kentucky-Louisville football game on Nov. 30 at Kroger Field.

To make donating quicker, donors can fill out their QuickPass questionnaire online. Click here to fill that out.

“Big Blue Crush is extremely important to Kentucky Blood Center,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing. “Of course, we are motivated to win because of our rivalry with Tennessee, but certainly because of the impact the drive has on our holiday blood supply."

Donors may give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center.

You can find a complete list of Big Blue Crush locations here.

KBC donor centers are listed below. Those are open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Nov. 18-22.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive

Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle

Lexington

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail

Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A)

Somerset