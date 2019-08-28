'Big Blue Kroger' strengthens partnership between Kroger, UK

Kroger on Euclid Avenue is now officially "Big Blue Kroger" after rebranding the store in hopes of creating a closer partnership with the University of Kentucky.

“It’s more than just a name on a stadium we really value our partnership with the University of Kentucky,” said Kroger Corporate Affairs Manager Erin Grant.

Kroger and the university formed a partnership in 2017, renaming the football stadium Kroger Field. Since then, Kroger has worked to be present in athletics, education and the community.

“I think it’s great that they want to incorporate the downtown feel and the UK feel. I think it really helps the morale of the neighborhood and just the community in general,” said customer Betsy Stevens.

Outside the Kroger location, customers will find athletes from all sports on the windows, along with blue stripes and decorations around the parking lot and store.

The spirit continues inside with UK checkout lanes and a renamed Wildcat sushi bar.

Kroger workers said they want customers to feel the excitement of the university while shopping at the location.