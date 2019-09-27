Big Blue Madness sells out in less than an hour

Big Blue Nation did what Big Blue Nation does. Fans snatched up tickets to Big Blue Madness in less than an hour.

Fans who camped out in Tent City around Memorial Coliseum were able to claim their tickets at 10 p.m. Friday night. Tickets were available on Ticketmaster at 10 p.m. as well.

More than a thousand fans – and 318 tents to be exact – camped out on the Memorial Coliseum/Joe Craft Center grounds over the last three days to get in line for tickets.

UK Athletics strongly encourages fans to neither buy nor sell their Big Blue Madness tickets.

Additionally, ticket holders should be aware of the potential risks of posting pictures of their tickets, specifically the barcode, on the internet in any way.

Big Blue Madness, which will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more, is Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in Rupp Arena. It will be televised on SEC Network.

This will be the 15th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena.