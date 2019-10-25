Big Blue Nation TV 10/25: Immanuel Quickley talks with Rex Chapman

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as Rex Chapman sits down with sophomore Immanuel Quickley ahead of UK Basketball's first exhibition game against Georgetown College.

The McDonald's All-American is one of UK's most improved players. He and Chapman talk about how Coach John Calipari is on and off the court, as well as 'the feel.'

Jeff Piecoro breaks down some of the key moments from UK Football's tough loss on the road at Georgia.

What's Josh Allen been up to in the NFL? The former UK Football defensive end is leading all rookies in one category.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.