Big Blue Nation TV 10/4: Kahlil Whitney talks with Rex Chapman

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as Rex Chapman sits down with highly-touted freshman Kahlil Whitney ahead of the upcoming basketball season.

The McDonald's All-American is expected to play a key role for the Wildcats, and Chapman talks about what it will be like for the freshman to suit up for the first time for Kentucky.

We also have an interview with country music star Chris Stapleton about his upcoming concert at Kroger Field, and John Calipari's wife Ellen crashes basketball media day to ask the tough questions!

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.