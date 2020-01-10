Big Blue Nation TV 1/10: Big play from big man Nick Richards

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Basketball comes off back-to-back wins to start SEC play.

Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro recap the big plays and big games from junior forward Nick Richards.

The big man scored 21 points in UK's 71-59 win over Missouri and dropped 17 in the Cats' 78-69 win on the road at Georgia.

He talks to the crew about his breakout performances.

Don't miss an inside look at the UK lockerroom from Ashton Hagans.

Plus, UK Football will have some familiar faces on the roster next year. We look at who's returning to the team.

UK Women's Basketball is coming off a big win against the Lady Vols after a stellar performance from Rhyne Howard.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.