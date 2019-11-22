Big Blue Nation TV 11/22: Breaking down the 'smoke screen'

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Football looks to become bowl eligible this weekend.

Lee K. Howard, Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro look back at some of the big plays the Cats made against Vanderbilt last weekend.

The Wildcats had a lot of success running the football against the Commodores. Jeff Piecoro breaks down the 'smoke screen' and the stops UK made on fourth down.

The crew also breaks down UK Basketball's win over Utah Valley University.

We recap the UK Women's basketball team's win over Morehead State.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.