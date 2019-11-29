Big Blue Nation TV 11/29: Wildcats give thanks

It's another jam-packed edition of Big Blue Nation TV, as UK Football looks to become bowl eligible this weekend.

Lee K. Howard, Christi Thomas and Jeff Piecoro look ahead to UK Football's last regular-season game. It will be senior day against UofL.

UK Football shows some love for their MVP: Most Valuable Punter. Learn how Max Duffy ended up playing for Kentucky.

Former Wildcat Rex Chapman sits down with Tyrese Maxey. The two talk about what it means to be at UK.

Nick Richards shares some of his wisdom with Riley Welch as one of the Wildcats' most senior players.

Plus, the Wildcats share what they're thankful for this holiday weekend.

You can watch 'Big Blue Nation TV' each week here on WKYT.com. You can also watch it on WKYT at 5:30 a.m. Saturdays or the CW Lexington at 10 a.m. Saturdays.

Lee K. Howard and Christi Thomas will be joined each week by University of Kentucky coaches and student-athletes, as well as a rotation of UK Sports Network talent, including Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Jeremy Jarmon, Dusty Bonner, Rex Chapman and Mike Pratt.